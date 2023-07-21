Georgia, not Alabama, predicted to win the SEC Football Championship

by WAKA 8

From 2016-2022, sportswriters have picked Alabama to win the SEC football title, but not this year.

As part of SEC Media Days which just concluded in Nashville, credentialed members of the sports media were asked who they thought would win the championship. They chose the Georgia Bulldogs by a wide margin.

Georgia has won the national championship for the past two years, and the sportswriters believe they will dominate their SEC rivals.

Georgia received 181 votes to Alabama’s 62. That was followed by LSU with 31, or half of Alabama’s vote tally.

After that came Tennessee and surprisingly, Vanderbilt, with five votes each.

Then came Auburn and Arkansas with two votes.

Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina each received one vote.

How accurate are the sportswriters’ predictions? Not very. They have only chosen the correct SEC champion nine times since 1992.