15 injured, 6 critically in Lake Martin deck collapse

by Teresa Lawson

*Photos courtesy of Pace’s Point Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Fifteen people were injured after a deck collapsed at a home in Tallapoosa County Sunday afternoon.

According to Pace’s Point Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the collapse happened at around 1:15PM at a home in Pace’s Point.

Of the fifteen victims, six were injured critically and taken to surrounding medical centers for care. A medical helicopter was also requested and on scene.