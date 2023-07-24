Funeral to be held Wednesday for Eclectic Police Dept. Cpl. Desmond Bailey

by WAKA 8

The funeral for Eclectic Police Department Cpl. Desmond Bailey will be held Wednesday.

Bailey died suddenly last Wednesday at the age of 51. He was a resident of Wetumpka.

He had served in the U.S. Marines and then the U.S. Army, retiring as a colonel. His unit is credited with capturing Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, as told in his book “Recon 701.”

Bailey then pursued a career in law enforcement, working for the Prattville Police Department before joining the Eclectic Police Department.

His memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at 2PM at Thelma Baptist Church, 810 Weoka Road, in Wetumpka. His family will receive friends at the church from 12-2:00PM.