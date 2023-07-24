Montgomery police investigating homicide

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting Sunday night.

Maj. Saba Coleman told WAKA 8 that officers were called to a hospital at about 9:25PM after a shooting victim had arrived by personal vehicle. The man who was shot was later pronounced dead.

Monday afternoon, he was identified as 27-year-old Fernando Edwards.

Coleman says the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Pass Road. That is just off Alabama River Parkway outside of the Northern Boulevard.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.