$2,500 reward offered in Montgomery man’s shooting death

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police need your help solving a fatal shooting from 2022.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward that leads to the identification of the person who killed 31-year-old Daniel Jackson of Montgomery.

Police say at about 10PM on January 1, 2022, officers were called to the 3800 block of South Court Street, which is near the Delano Avenue intersection. That’s where they found Jackson, who died on the scene.

Montgomery police investigators ask anyone who was present during the shooting to please come forward. Anyone with information identifying the suspect will be eligible for a cash reward.

If you have any information, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.