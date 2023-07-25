Authorities in Dallas & Lowndes counties break up theft ring

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Dallas County and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Offices — team up — to take down a major theft ring.

Deputies arrested two people in the case — and recovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum says information about equipment stolen out of Mississippi — lead investigators to the 1100 block of Utah Street — in the Selmont community. And once deputies arrived — they found even more stolen property — than they expected.

“This was a big ring. We didn’t know it was this big. We thought we were just looking for, you know, stuff stolen out of Mississippi. Come to find out, we were able to locate stuff stolen out of other jurisdictions,” said Granthum.

“We had three side by sides that were stolen, trailers that were stolen, a couple of cars. Some stolen from the city of Selma, some stolen out of Lowndes County. Once the investigators were there, they noticed a vehicle pulling up. And the vehicle pulled up, noticed the blue lights. And they tried to evade the police. We was able to pull them over and the trailer that was on the back of the truck in which they were driving and occupying was actually stolen also.”

Authorities charged 29 year old Markese Shelton — and 39 year old Emmett Dukes — both of Selma — with receiving stolen property 1st degree.

“We’re in the process of going through some cell phones,” said Granthum.

“Because we do know some transactions were trying to be made — and selling some of the equipment over the cell phones.”

Shelton and Dukes are both free on bond.

Granthum says more arrests in the case are possible — as the investigation continues.