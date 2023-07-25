Tuberville, Manchin introduce college sports bill to standardize NIL rules, regulate collectives

by WAKA 8

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) have introduced a bill they hope will help shape the future of college sports.

Their bill would require athletes to disclose how much they money make from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, regulate collectives and agents and put restrictions in transferring players.

“Student athletes should be able to take advantage of NIL promotional activities without impacting their ability to play collegiate sports,” Tuberville, a longtime former college football coach, said in a statement.

The bill would require athletes to complete three years of residency at a given institution before being eligible to transfer without penalty, according to CBS Sports. Currently, NCAA rules allow undergraduate athletes to transfer one time at any point of their college career with immediate eligibility.

The bipartisan action is the second to come out of the Senate in the last week.

Democrats Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, along with Republican Jerry Moran from Kansas put forth a draft bill of potential legislation to standardize NIL rules for college athletes.

