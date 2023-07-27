Alabama National Guard promotes General, assigns to second highest position

by WAKA 8

Alabama Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Roger Presley has been promoted to the rank of Major General.

Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, the Adjutant General of the Alabama National Guard, hosted the ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters in Montgomery yesterday.

“Roger has done so much for this organization,” Maj. Gen. Gordon said in a statement. “It makes me proud to say that he is part of our leadership team.”

Brig. Gen. Presley will be reassigned as the Deputy Adjutant General, the second-highest position in the Alabama National Guard.

“I learned a long time ago that in leadership if you be caring, confident and committed, that you can be used in a mighty way for your team,” said Presley. “And I am so committed to doing this.”

MG Roger Presley enlisted into D Company, 926 Engineers, Army Reserves, Decatur, Alabama, in 1986 as a combat engineer. In 1988, he enrolled into ROTC at the University of North Alabama and continued to serve in the Army Reserve until his commissioning in December of 1989.

MG Presley holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of North Alabama. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism (Expeditionary) Medal, Global War on Terrorism (Service) Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Over Seas Service Ribbon, Alabama Commendation Medal, National Emergency Service Medal with 911 Device, Special Service Medal Alabama, Faithful Service Medal Alabama, U.S. Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

— Information from the Alabama National Guard