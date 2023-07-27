Missing Lee County teenage girl found in Kentucky; Man facing kidnapping, sex charges

by WAKA 8

Investigators say a teenage girl reported missing from Lee County has been found in Kentucky, with a man facing kidnapping and sex charges in her disappearance.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the 14-year-old girl was reported missing from her home on Lee County Road 213 on Tuesday. Investigators say she had left home in the early morning hours and was believed to have been with a male she had chatted with on social media. They say her family said she had chatted with someone named Arnold Carpenter, who had a profile photo that looked like a teenage boy.

Yesterday, sheriff’s investigators found her at a fast-food restaurant in Richmond, Kentucky, with the help of her family. They say Richmond police and the FBI took her into custody, along with 43-year-old Glendon Arnold Carpenter of Richmond.

They say Carpenter was arrested and charged with kidnapping a minor, sexual abuse in the 1st degree and rape in the 2nd degree (intellectual disability.)

The girl is in the custody of the Kentucky Department of Human Resources. Carpenter is being held with no bond in Richmond, where he will eventually be brought back to Lee County to face more charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators ask that anyone with information to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.