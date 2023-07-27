UPDATE: Montgomery police make arrest in woman’s shooting death

by WAKA 8

An arrest has been made in a Montgomery woman’s shooting death.

Police say 23-year-old Elijah Jackson of Montgomery is charged with murder in the death of 22-year-old Breniesha Snow of Montgomery.

As WAKA 8 has reported, police and fire medics were called to the 4000 block of Amesbury Drive this morning at about 6:25. That’s where they found Snow suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they made the arrest within an hour.

Jackson is being held without bond.