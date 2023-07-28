Montgomery police searching for suspect in business robbery

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police need your help finding the suspect in a business robbery.

On Saturday, July 1, police responded to a business in the 700 block of S. Perry Street. Investigators say the suspect entered the business and committed a robbery.

Montgomery Police released a photo of a suspect. Police say the suspect was seen on video entering the business wearing a zebra-striped sweatshirt with a hood, black pants and orange glasses.

They say the suspect left on foot in an unknown direction.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward in the hopes of solving this case. Call (334) 215-STOP if you have information that could help police. You can remain anonymous.