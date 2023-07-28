Selma native to perform in AMP Selma Concert Series

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Levitt AMP Selma Summer Concert Series is winding down — but it’s not over yet.

And this Saturday’s line-up of performers — includes some home-grown talent from the Queen City.

Selma native Kenny Keith, Jr. — AKA — Mr. Soul Keeper — is a promising new recording artist — heating up the music scene.

His unique blend of rap — soul — blues — and country music — is causing a lot of people to take notice.

“I started off performing last year, round ’bout June. And I been on major shows every since then. Just getting started and already kicking in there,” said Keith.

“I started off, I was rapping. Then I switched over from rapping to blues. And when I changed that over, stuff started happening. Little bit different, little bit better.”

Mr. Soul Keeper will be one of the performers at the Levitt AMP Selma Concert Series at the Riverfront Amphitheater Saturday in Selma.

The show will also feature P’Air Live — J’Purk — and headliner — Mr. Smoke. The gate opens at 5 — and show time starts at 6.

“It’s a free event. And they can bring they tents and coolers. Everybody should come out and check Mr. Soul Keeper,” said proud mom, Bobbie Keith.

Mr. Soul Keeper creates and performs all of his own music. His latest song — is a line dance. And although it hasn’t been officially released — it’s already creating a buzz.

“That Soul Keeper Slide, they heard it but they can’t get it yet until after the 19th. That’s when it’ll be released on all platforms,” he said.

The concert series wraps up with a Back-to-School Bash on August 5th — featuring the band — 7th Wonder — out of Tuskegee.

The gates will open at 9 am — and showtime will start at eleven.