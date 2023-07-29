Auburn flips five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson from Alabama

by WAKA 8

Auburn has picked up a five-star wide receiver from Alabama after getting a star linebacker to flip from Georgia.

CBS Sports reports five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson flipped his commitment to Auburn Saturday afternoon. Thompson committed to Alabama more than a year ago, announced his decision while at Auburn’s “Big Cat Weekend” recruiting event.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Thompson is the highest-ranked commit in Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class. Though he wasn’t offered a scholarship by Auburn’s former staff, Freeze and his group rectified that quickly in January. It took the Tigers six months to convince Thompson to make the switch.

A product of Foley, Thompson ranks as the No. 14 prospect nationally and No. 4 wide receiver, according to 247Sports.

Thompson is the second high-profile prospect to flip to Auburn this week. He follows four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick, who backed out of his pledge to Georgia and committed to Auburn.

— From CBS Sports