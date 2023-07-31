Auburn will host its Family Preseason Kickoff on August 12th

Auburn Football

by Lindsey Bonner

On August 12th, the Auburn Football Team will host its Family Preseason Kickoff at their indoor facility.

The event, which is presented by Golden Flakes and in partnership with On To Victory, will begin at 2:15 with an autograph session that will include the 2023 team and Head Coach Hugh Freeze. During the autograph session, players will only sign the provided posters and Coach Freeze will only sign one item per attendee.

For On To Victory members, a private autograph session will be held at 1:30 before the start of the Preseason Kickoff.

In addition to the autograph session, the event will also include a pep rally and appearances by the cheerleaders, Tiger Paws, and Aubie. The Volleyball Team will also be in attendance to sign autographs as well.