Montgomery police address seven recent shootings that left 10 people injured

Members of the Montgomery Police Department took time to address the seven recent shootings that have left 10 people injured.

The shootings over the weekend happened on the following days at these locations:

1. Friday, July 28 at about 8:20 p.m., 600 block of Keystone Street

2. Friday, July 28 at about 11:15 p.m., 1500 block of Gibson Street

3. Friday, July 28 at about 11:20 p.m., 2000 block of E. South Blvd

4. Saturday, July 29 at about 1 a.m., 3300 block of Mobile Drive

5. Saturday, July 29 at about 4 a.m., 1000 block of West South Blvd

6. Sunday, July 30 at about 2:15 p.m., 100 block of Holiday Drive

7. Monday, July 31 at about 2:40 a.m., 1900 block of Hilldale Drive

Maj. Saba Coleman and Capt. Alex Payne spoke Monday afternoon about what the department is doing to combat the rising number of shootings.

Here is the action they say has been taken:

– Doubled the manpower of the STEP Detail (Supplemental Targeted Extra Patrol) hot spot policing

– Joined with partnering agencies

– Changed the hours of personnel assigned to the Special Operations Division to reflect the time of day where they are seeing an uptick in violent crime

– increased traffic enforcement details

– partnered with the city to improve lighting where suspects may hide under the cover of darkness (North Montgomery/Downtown/Continued efforts throughout the city)

– Re-introduced the Star Watch Program inviting businesses and homeowners to share video from their surveillance systems with law enforcement

Police say the public can help. They need victims to prosecute. They say of all of the non-fatal shootings this year, 30% of victims refuse to prosecute suspected shooters.

They also want people who see something to say something by calling police at (334) 625-2831, the Secret Witness Line at (334) 625-4000 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Police want gun owners to know where their weapons are and ensure they are locked in a safe place and not left in unlocked vehicles.

If you want to sign up for the Star Watch program, go to MPDSTARWATCH.ORG

You can share residential or business video while remaining anonymous.