MPS Schools Renaming Made Official

by Teresa Lawson

MPS officials unveil exciting news for parents and students– as the official renaming of two schools, and their new mascots’, are announced.

The official renaming of those schools announced today will remove Robert E. Lee and Jeff Davis’s names from two High Schools– replacing them with Dr. Percy Julian and JAG which is and acronym for Johnson Abernathy Graetz respectively.

The name changes were approved by the school Board n 2022 to rename schools within the system that may carry negative confederate ties.

Both Robert E. Lee and Jeff Davis have ties to the civil war in support of the confederacy. Robert E. Lee was a Confederate general during the Civil War while Jefferson Davis became the first president of the confederate.

We reached out to MPS, but no word on whether school colors or uniforms will change this school year….. The name changes will take effect immediately.