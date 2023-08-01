Auburn man charged with trafficking stolen identities

by WAKA 8

An Auburn man has been arrested on charges that he trafficked stolen identities.

Police say they arrested 20-year-old Onarrion Lanar Tolbert on Friday.

Officers say they’d stopped Tolbert for a traffic violation near the intersection of South Donahue Drive and Devall Drive.

During the stop, officers say they saw evidence of illegal activity. They say they recovered evidence from the vehicle that was associated with multiple stolen identities.

Tolbert was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $30,000 bond.

Police say there was no evidence recovered known to be associated with any local victims.