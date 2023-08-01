Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searching for woman suspected of stealing from church

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of stealing from a church.

The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Precious Hudson. She is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Hudson is wanted for theft of property 1st degree. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, court documents indicate that Hudson unlawfully stole property valued at $2,500 from a Montgomery area church. The name of the church hasn’t been released.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Hudson.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.