Montgomery police need your help finding suspect in October 2022 murder

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police are asking for your help in finding a suspect wanted in a man’s shooting death.

On October 2, 2022, at about 2:13AM, police were called to a hospital where a walk-in patient had arrived with a gunshot wound. Investigators say the victim was 23-year-old Reginald Woods of Montgomery, who had been shot at the intersection of Taft Street and Malvern Street.

Woods died a short time later.

Investigators ask anyone who was present during the shooting to please come forward and speak with them.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. You can remain anonymous.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, call police or CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.