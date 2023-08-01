Woman killed in pickup truck crash in Montgomery County

by WAKA 8

A woman has been killed after crashing her pickup truck in Montgomery County.

Alabama State Troopers say 66-year-old Sue E. Maddox of Midland City was driving the truck, which left the road and hit two utility poles. Investigators say she was not using a seat belt.

Maddox was taken to Baptist Medical Center South but later died.

The wreck happened at about 1:23PM Monday on Pike Road near Alabama Highway 110, about three miles outside of Montgomery.