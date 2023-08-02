Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking fugitive

by WAKA 8

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a fugitive.

According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, deputies want to find Charles Woodall, who is wanted for multiple felony fraud and theft charges.

Court documents indicate that Woodall forged a check at a Montgomery area financial institution and also received stolen property valued at greater than $2,500.00, according to CrimeStoppers.

Woodall is described as 5’6 ft. in height, weighing approximately 165 lbs.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Woodall.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Woodall, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.