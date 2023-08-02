Montgomery Police: Registered sex offender found

by WAKA 8

Montgomery police say they’ve found a registered sex offender, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Riley James Decatur, 54, was wanted for Violation of the Community Notification Act, CrimeStoppers says.

Investigators had requested the public’s help in locating Decatur on July 20. Investigators say Decatur is a registered sex offender and court documents indicate he has been convicted of three sexual-related offenses.

U.S. Marshals helped with the apprehension of Decatur. Investigators credit an anonymous tip received through CrimeStoppers that led to his exact whereabouts.

CrimeStoppers will be providing a cash reward to the anonymous tipster.