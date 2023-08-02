Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigating UTV theft

by WAKA 8

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying the people suspected of stealing a UTV.

Investigators released photos of a white Ford Ranger pulling a black trailer driven by an unknown person with an unknown passenger.

The theft happened July 17 at around 6:30PM.

Investigators say the suspect purchased the pictured UTV, a 2019 Polaris Ranger side-by-side, with a fake cashier’s check in the amount of $19,000. When asked to see ID, deputies say the suspect told the victim that he had forgotten his wallet and began acting nervous. The victim reluctantly accepted the check and the suspect left with the UTV.

Investigators say the victim believed he observed a “46” on the suspect’s Alabama license plate on the back of his vehicle. That number is the county designation for Macon County.

There are no other details available for release at this time.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspects. If you can help, call (334) 215-STOP.