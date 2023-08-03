Bodies of woman, two children recovered off Florida’s Pensacola coast

by WAKA Action 8 News

Search crews in Florida have recovered the bodies of a woman and two children, ages 6 and 7, who are believed to have drowned while swimming in the Gulf of Mexico, officials said.

The three victims are family members of a U.S. Marine stationed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, the Escambia County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this time,” Sheriff Chip W. Simmons said.

Deputies were alerted Wednesday night after police at Naval Air Station Pensacola received a call about a woman’s body in the water. When deputies arrived, they assisted in recovering the body of a 33-year-old woman who had washed ashore. They learned she had two juveniles with her.

After an overnight search, the bodies of the two children were recovered early Thursday morning near the shoreline.

Morgan Lewis, a spokesperson for the authorities, said they are still investigating what happened, but strong currents might be to blame. Rip currents this summer have caused multiple deaths off the coasts of Alabama and Florida.

