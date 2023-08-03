More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Montgomery

by WAKA 8

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Montgomery and other parts of Alabama as part of a $1.2 million project.

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the charging stations for five locations statewide.

Here are the locations:

Montgomery

$461,700 to the Montgomery County Commission to install eight charging stations at Montgomery Whitewater, 1100 Maxwell Boulevard in the city of Montgomery.

Gadsden

$180,965 to Ira Phillips Inc. to install two charging stations at the city of Gadsden parking lot (next to the Museum of Art/Center for Cultural Arts), 515 Broad St.

Wedowee

$180,424 awarded to Allen Oil Co. of Sylacauga to install a two-bay charging station at Allen’s Food Mart, 1308 Main Street (U.S. Highway 431.)

Phenix City

$263,511 awarded to Catcard LLC to install a two-bay charging area at Burger King, 1135 E. U.S. 280 Bypass.

Dothan

$118,974 awarded to the city of Dothan to install two charging station at James Oates Park, 798 Campbellton Highway.



“As more electric cars and trucks, including many models produced by Alabama car manufacturers, make their way onto Alabama roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “Our goal is to ensure that electric vehicle charging stations are located not only along the interstate system, but on other major highway arteries throughout the state.”

Funds for all the projects came from appropriations by the Alabama Legislature under the state Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Program.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants.

— Information from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA)