Oppressive heat, scattered storms, some strong, early this week

by Ben Lang

Sunday’s heat advisory was upgraded to an excessive heat warning. It continues until 9PM for central Alabama, and 7PM in southwest Alabama due to heat indices up to 112°. The heat index was 117° in Montgomery at 4PM. Storms became scattered about our area during the afternoon. Some of these storms were strong to severe, capable of strong wind gusts. Storms also produced heavy rain and frequent lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center places most of our area within either a slight (level 2/5) or marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Additional storms, capable primarily of strong straight-line wind gusts, remain possible through Sunday evening. Rain fades away Sunday night, the sky becomes partly cloudy, and lows fall into the mid 70s. Monday looks like another very hot day with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices potentially over 110°.

A heat advisory continues into Monday for at least southwest Alabama. Showers and storms become scattered about Monday afternoon. A few of those storms may become strong to marginally severe, capable of damaging straight-line wind gusts. Rain gradually fades away Monday evening. However, storms become scattered about again Tuesday afternoon. Again, a few of these storms may become strong to marginally severe, capable of damaging straight-line winds.

Tuesday through Thursday could be less hot. High temperatures may only reach the low 90s. However, mid-90° heat returns late this week through next weekend. Daily chances for showers and storms continue this week and next weekend. Rain coverage looks a little lower Wednesday and Thursday. The rain chance could be a bit higher Friday, then slightly lower next weekend.