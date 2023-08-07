Inmate convicted of murder escapes Staton Correctional Facility

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate convicted for murder in 2019 has escaped from a prison in Elmore County.

30-year-old Jordan Andrew Thomas escaped from Staton Correctional Facility around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Thomas was in prison after receiving a life sentence in December 2019 after being found guilty of murder.

Thomas is described as 5’8″ and 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing brown pants and a brown shirt.

ADOC officials say his scars include the phrases: CTNK Murkgomery, I-65, CTck M$B, VL, Louis Vuitton, The Sky is the limit, CTST Bugs bunny with gun, Aint no fun, LTSH MurkGomery, Trap life, 5 dot dice, RTSH crown, names, CTBK Still Bout Whatever, CTFA Rockstar Lifestyle, broken 6pt star, and 5 dot di.

If anyone has seen Thomas or have any information that may lead to his recpature, please contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.