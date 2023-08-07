Montgomery man convicted on federal drug and ammunition charges

by WAKA Action 8 News

A Montgomery man has been convicted on federal drug and ammunition charges.

United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart said 36-year-old Robert Damaine Salter has been found guilty for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin. In addition, Salter was also convicted for distribution of heroin and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in early 2022, law enforcement agents began an investigation, through which they learned of multiple communications between Salter and others discussing the purchase of various controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. 35-year-old Stacy Audrice Toney, also from Montgomery, was one of the individuals who had these communications with Salter. In one call, Salter agreed to purchase seven ounces of crystal methamphetamine, or as he referred to it, “ice cream cones,” from Toney. In other calls, Salter and Toney discussed selling larger quantities of methamphetamine, sometimes as much as a kilogram.

Agents obtained search warrants for residences associated with Salter and Toney and found numerous controlled substances. In addition, agents found two rounds of .40 caliber ammunition at Salter’s apartment and a firearm at a house associated with Toney. Salter and Toney both have felony convictions and are prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition. The jury rendered its guilty verdict on August 3, 2023.

Salter now faces a sentence of ten years to life in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled in the coming months.

Toney previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin; and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Toney’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 31, 2023. Toney is also facing a sentence of ten years to life for that conviction.