Home invasion under investigation in Bullock County

by WAKA Action 8 News

The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office needs help getting information about a home invasion.

Investigators say they responded to a home invasion of an elderly woman that happened around 2PM on Monday, August 7, at a home in the 2300 block of County Road 14.

Investigators say an unknown male suspect knocked on the victim’s door asking for water. During the conversation, investigators say he forcefully entered her home without her permission, then he stole her purse containing checks, cash and a debit card. They say he also stole the victim’s cell phone.

Investigators say he fled in a small vehicle that had a torn seat.

The suspect is described as a tall black male, wearing a red T-shirt and blue jean shorts. The suspect was also missing front teeth.

Investigators say they have surveillance video of what appeared to be a male in the area shortly before the home invasion happened. They say the pictured subject matched the description of the suspect involved in the home invasion. The subject’s vehicle also matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators are seeking the identity of the pictured subject and say he is a person of interest.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the home invasion. There are no other details available for release at this time.

If you have a tip, call (334) 215-STOP.