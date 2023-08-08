Millbrook man arrested after chase, charged with juvenile rapes

by WAKA Action 8 News

Millbrook police say they’ve arrested a man after a car chase, charging him with juvenile rapes.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says 39-year-old Derek Holley of Millbrook was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. He says when he was seen driving a car, an officer tried to stop him.

That’s when Johnson said Holley took off at a high speed. He later lost control of the car in the 4600 block of Oak Tree Road, driving through the yard of a home before hitting a boulder. Johnson said Holley ran into the woods, leaving his 15-year-old daughter inside the car.

He was arrested in the 4500 block of Landward Drive following a search involving the U.S. Marshals, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA’s aviation unit and the Alabama Dept. of Corrections K-9 unit.

Johnson says Holley was apprehended without incident and is being charged with rape, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.

“Mr. Holley, who has an extensive criminal history, faces some very serious charges should he be found guilty of the most recent crimes that he’s alleged to have committed,” Johnson said. “Prior to our encounter with him today, he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant issued for his arrest for the charge of rape 1st degree, involving a thirteen-year-old juvenile. From speaking with our investigators, he was also wanted by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office on a probation revocation warrant, as well as being out on bond on an additional rape charge involving a juvenile that he is alleged to have committed in the State of Florida.”

Holley was taken to the Elmore County Jail, where he remains under no bond, pending an Anaiah’s Law hearing.