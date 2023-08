MONTGOMERY CITY ELECTIONS: Mayoral candidate Marcus McNeal

by WAKA Action 8 News

WAKA Action 8 News is bringing you one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Montgomery mayor. Meet candidate Marcus McNeal.

McNeal is a 29-year-old Montgomery native. He is an entrepreneur who owns Effervesant Ventures, Inc. McNeal says he wants to open up the city to millenial leaders and give them a platform in municipal government.

Watch the video above to learn more about McNeal’s vision for Montgomery.