Auburn’s Anna Foster competes at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open

Auburn Women's Golf

by Lindsey Bonner

Auburn’s Anna Foster is set to compete at the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club on Thursday. The AIG Women’s Open is the last major of the season for women’s golf.

Foster will be among several of the world’s top female golfers including; Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Celine Boutier, Lydia Ko, and Brooke Henderson.

Foster’s opening round tee time is set for 8:55 a.m. CT alongside Lindy Duncan and Celine Herbin on Thursday. USA Network will have coverage of the event from 5 a.m. CT to noon CT on Thursday and Friday as well as 6 a.m. CT to 1 p.m. CT on Saturday. On Sunday, USA Network will provide coverage from 6 a.m. CT to 11 a.m. CT before NBC continues the coverage from 11 a.m. CT to 1 p.m. CT.

(Information from Auburn University)