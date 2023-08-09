Nearly 300 jobs coming to Tuskegee in manufacturing plant investment

by WAKA Action 8 News

A company plans to invest $43 million to start a manufacturing operation in Tuskegee.

Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Alabama) has announced that Trendco USA plans to make nitrile medical gloves to expand domestic supply.

Columbia, South Carolina-based Trendco has committed to creating 292 jobs over five years at a facility in the new Regional East Alabama Logistics (REAL) Park off Interstate 85.

The company also considered sites in Georgia and the Carolinas for the project.

Trendco has been producing medical-grade examination gloves in Louisiana through a partnership with another company. For the Tuskegee operation, it plans up to install as many as 10 glove production lines at the REAL Park location.

Once the glove lines are established at the Tuskegee facility, the company plans to expand production into masks and gowns, ensuring a reliable domestic source for these important PPE items to mitigate potential supply chain disruptions.

Trendco has signed an agreement to lease over 100,000-square-feet of space in Building 100 in REAL Park, where the company will initially set up a distribution operation as it prepares to launch glove production.

The Macon County Commission, Macon County Economic Development Authority and other local institutions are supporting the Trendco project with utility upgrades and industrial access road at the site worth $1.1 million and other in-kind services. AIDT, the state’s primary workforce development agency, is also providing services to advance the project.

— Information from the Office of Gov. Kay Ivey