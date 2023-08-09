Typical August Heat & Humidity

by Shane Butler

It’s a hot and humid weather pattern that shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. Afternoon high temps will manage the mid to upper 90s until further notice. You factor in the humidity and 105 to 112 is what the air will feel like. It can be dangerous heat and we suggest you take it easy and stay hydrated. Scattered showers and storms are possible each afternoon but not everyone sees rain activity. Occasionally, a complex of storm will advance southward into the area and that possibility will continue over the next several days. These systems will have the potential to knock the heat down. They will also bring strong winds, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. We don’t see much change in our weather as we head into next week. Looks hot and humid with afternoon showers and storms possible.