4th person arrested in Riverfront brawl

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a fourth person has been arrested in connection to the Montgomery Riverfront brawl Saturday night.

21-year-old Mary Todd turned herself in Thursday and is currently in the municipal jail.

Police said Wednesday night that 25-year-old Zachary Shipman and 23-year-old Allen Todd turned themselves in. On Tuesday, 48-year-old Richard Roberts also turned himself in.

Police say all four face charges of third degree assault, which is a misdemeanor.

Police have identified the victims as Damien Pickett, who is the co-captain of the Harriott II riverboat and a 16-year-old male. Police say Roberts struck the teenager.

Police are still appealing to 42-year-old Reggie Gray to turn himself in for further questioning. At a news conference on Tuesday, police say Gray was shown in video widely shared on social media striking people with a folding chair.

The fight broke out where the Harriott II is docked. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it began at 7PM Saturday when the riverboat, with 227 people aboard, was ready to dock but a private pontoon boat was in its spot. He says Pickett used a public address loudspeaker to ask the people on the private boat to move, but those people responded with obscenities.

A short time later, police say Pickett was picked up by a smaller boat to take him to the dock so that he could speak more directly with those people. That’s when Albert said the brawl started, with several people hitting Pickett.

Albert says 13 people were detained for questioning and interviews by police. They were released with the understanding that charges were pending, he said.

Albert said Pickett was treated at a hospital for injuries, but was the only person hurt.

Albert says the police department has been working with ALEA and the FBI to investigate, and more charges could be filed.