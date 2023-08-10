Tigers will face UNC Asheville in the Rocket City Classic

Auburn Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

On Saturday December 13th, the Tigers will face the defending Big South Conference Champions, UNC Asheville, in the Rocket City Classic.

The game will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. This will be the Tigers first game at the Von Braun Center in 20 years.

“I am excited to bring our team to participate in the Rocket City Classic and engage with the Auburn family throughout north Alabama, where we have some of the most loyal and passionate Auburn fans in the country,” Head Coach Bruce Pearl said. “To partner with our friends at Nations of Coaches to make this event happen will enable them to invest more in young men through their character-building and faith-based programs.

New hospitality suites and courtside tickets will be available for the game. Tickets for the Rocket City Classic will officially go on sale to the public on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. (CT) on Ticketmaster and the Von Braun Center Box Office.

(Information from Auburn Athletics)