Trenholm, Tuskegee form partnership to help students transfer easier

by WAKA Action 8 News

Trenholm State Community College and Tuskegee University have formed a partnership that will provide a seamless transfer process for Trenholm State students to complete their bachelor’s degree.

As part of the agreement, Tuskegee will award three transfer students scholarships every fall – a Tuskegee Merit Scholarship; Tuskegee Transfer Grant; and an Alabama Transfer Grant. The agreement also offers a reverse transfer credit opportunity, which allows Trenholm students to transfer to Tuskegee before they have completed their associate degree.

Students who are transferring will be allowed to participate in Tuskegee events the semester before they transfer – allowing them to enjoy athletic events; the Learning Resource Center; and Career Services resources.

“We are thrilled to have a new partnership with Tuskegee University,” Dr. Kemba Chambers, President of Trenholm State Community College, said. “The signing of this articulation agreement is historic and monumental, as this is our first articulation and partnership with Tuskegee University.”

“Tuskegee University is proud to solidify this partnership with Trenholm State Community College, allowing even more students to enjoy the Tuskegee Experience,” Tuskegee University President Charlotte P. Morris said. “This collaboration allows Trenholm students to continue their education at Tuskegee and more comfortably advance their academic aspirations.”