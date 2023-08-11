High winds bring damage to Macon County

by WAKA Action 8 News

High winds bring damage to Macon County – Friday, August 11, 2023 – Photo from Macon Co. EMA Director Frank Lee

Winds associated with a band of thunderstorms have brought damage to Macon County.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, the strongest winds blew through just before 5PM Friday. He says the emergency command center recorded 70mph winds that caused damage to Tuskegee, Tuskegee University as well as the towns of Franklin and Shorter.

That damage affected roads and power, with crews working into the evening to clean up debris and restore electricity.