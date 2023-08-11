Pilot walks away after making emergency landing in Elmore County

by WAKA Action 8 News

A pilot from Florida was lucky to walk away unhurt after making an emergency landing in Elmore County.

Sheriff Bill Franklin told Action 8 News that the pilot landed his single-engine Cessna in a field in the area around Redland Road and Rifle Range Road just before 8PM Thursday.

Franklin says the pilot, 52-year-old Michael LaFayette of Hilliard, Florida, which is near Jacksonville, was flying from there to Shelby County when he thought he was having engine failure.

He got the plane down without anyone getting hurt. Franklin says LaFayette had a final destination in Oklahoma.