RIVERFRONT BRAWL: Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issues new statement

by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed issued a new statement Friday afternoon on the riverfront brawl.

The brawl happened on a boat dock downtown on Saturday evening, August 5. So far, four people are facing third degree assault charges.

Police say it started as the Harriott II riverboat with 227 aboard attempted to dock following a cruise. A private pontoon boat was in its spot. Police Chief Darryl Albert said earlier this week the co-captain of the riverboat, Dameion Pickett, used a public address loudspeaker to ask the people on the private boat to move, but those people responded with obscenities.

A short time later, police say Pickett was picked up by a smaller boat to take him to the dock so that he could speak more directly with those people. That’s when Albert said the brawl started, with several people hitting Pickett.

Friday, the city said police detectives have conducted a frame-by-frame analysis of the videos of the brawls and extensive interviews with witnesses and Pickett. They say a former person of interest has been cleared of all criminal charges and is cooperating with the investigation.

Reed said:

“Thanks to the diligence and dedication of the Montgomery Police Department, the Harriott II crew and the help of witnesses, the four assailants who came from out-of-town to cause chaos and sow divisiveness are now in custody. The case is not quite yet closed, but our message is clear. In Montgomery, not only will we protect our team members, but we will protect our citizens. If you violate the sanctity of our community and the safety of our citizens, then you will be brought to justice.”

Some observers have questioned whether the brawl was racially motivated. Pickett is Black, while the four people charged with assault are white.

Reed went on to say:

“This is a fluid investigation. At this point, the FBI has not classified these attacks as a hate crime, but the investigation is ongoing. As a former judge and as an elected official, I will trust this process and the integrity of our justice system. However, my perspective as a Black man in Montgomery differs from my perspective as mayor. From what we’ve seen from the history of our city — a place tied to both the pain and the progress of this nation – it seems to meet the moral definition of a crime fueled by hate, and this kind of violence cannot go unchecked. It is a threat to the durability of our democracy, and we are grateful to our law enforcement professionals, partner organizations and the greater community for helping us ensure justice will prevail.”

The four people facing charges are: Richard Roberts, 48; Zachery Shipman, 25; Allen Todd, 23; and Mary Todd, 21.

Police say Roberts faces two counts of assault because he also hit a 16-year-old who had helped Pickett get to land.

The charges are misdemeanors. Police have said alcohol was a factor.

In addition, Albert says Reggie Ray, who was seen hitting a person with a folding chair, is being asked to contact police for further questioning.