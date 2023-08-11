Some say Montgomery is experiencing a garbage crisis with trash left streetside

by Teresa Lawson

Montgomery is experiencing what some call a garbage crisis with some areas in Montgomery have seen trash left on the side of the roadway for upwards of two weeks and in some places trash heaps linger for nearly a month. Now residents are urging the city to take action.

Trash pickup is a common occurrence that we might sometimes take for granted until the items that we want to discard begin to pile up. With sanitation crews battling staff shortages, hot temperatures and long hours keeping each neighborhood across the city clean is a big time consuming job.

But one resident is giving a few tips to how we can pitch in to help: put your trash neatly out on the street in an orderly way. Cut your limbs to a size that they can handle put your trash out in time and stuff, don’t overload your trash can, are just a couple of ways that we can pitch in.