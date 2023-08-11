Strong storms Friday; Very hot, some storms this weekend

by Ben Lang

Plenty of heat Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and peak heat indices near or above 105°. Storms appear possible throughout the day. Some storms may be strong, a few could be marginally severe. The storms prediction center places all of our area within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Damaging wind gusts are the primary severe hazard. Storms may persist into Friday evening, then fade away Friday night.

Additional storms appear possible this weekend, mainly during the afternoons. Saturday and Sunday look very hot, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and peak heat indices over 105°. Chances for showers and storms remain in our forecast next week, but rain coverage looks lower after Monday. Temperatures remain hot, with highs in the mid 90s most days and higher heat indices.