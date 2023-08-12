Greenville police searching for business robbery suspect

by Glenn Halbrooks

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

The Greenville Police Department needs your help finding the suspect in a business robbery.

Today at around 9:54AM, police say a man wearing a black hoodie, black hat with green bill, black pants and white shoes entered the One Stop Cash business. Police say he was seen on surveillance video brandishing a small, black pistol in his right hand as he demanded money from the store clerk.

Investigators say he received cash from her and walked behind the counter to attempt to access her safe. The clerk didn’t know the combination. Police say the suspect then left and walked away.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. If you have a tip to help police, call (334) 215-STOP.