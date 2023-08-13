Alabama prison inmate triggers lockdown after he posts video on social media

by WAKA Action 8 News

An inmate at a state prison triggered a lockdown Sunday morning after he posted video of himself in a correctional officer’s bullet proof vest on social media.

Video sent to WAKA’s newsroom by a viewer shows inmate Derrol Shaw talking on social media and smoking something while wearing a correctional officer’s bullet proof vest. It has the name G. Downey embroidered on it. Shaw is also seen with a bloody bandage on his arm.

The Alabama Department of Corrections tells WAKA the security incident took place early Sunday morning at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The facility remained on lockdown, but there were no injuries to correctional staff or other inmates. Shaw was treated at the health care unit for minor injuries.

35 year old Shaw is serving a sentence of Life without Parole for Murdering four people in 2008 in Jefferson County.

He will be charged with Promoting Prison Contraband I, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess, and Terroristic Threat. Additional charges may also be pending.