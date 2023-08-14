Prison escapee recaptured in Montgomery

by WAKA Action 8 News

Prison officials say an escapee from Elmore County has been recaptured in Montgomery.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Jordan Andrew Thomas was caught in the 7200 block of Troy Highway at about 6AM today.

He was being held at Staton Prison in Elmore County, where he was serving a life sentence for a Montgomery County murder. Thomas escaped on August 7.

Thomas was convicted of the October 2012 killing of Dennis Johnson. The evidence at trial showed the murder stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Thomas and Johnson.

He was located and arrested by the ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division, U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery Police Department.

Prison officials say he was taken into custody without incident and charged with Escape. Thomas was taken to Kilby Prison for processing.