Behind the Biscuits: Logan Driscoll

Biscuits Baseball

by Lindsey Bonner

The Biscuits catcher, Logan Driscoll, was the 73rd pick in the 2019 draft and was taken by the San Diego Padres. He was later traded to the Tampa Bay Rays Organization playing for both the Charleston River Dogs and the Bowling Green Hot Rods before being moved to Montgomery.

For Driscoll’s full story, click the video above.