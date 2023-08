by WAKA Action 8 News

Montgomery police say a man has been shot on Eastern Boulevard.

Police say at about 10:25 last night, they and fire medics were called to the 1200 block of Towneplace Drive. That’s where they found a man with a gunshot wound. They determined he had been shot in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard, which is near the Carmichael Road intersection.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.