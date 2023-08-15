Selma University listed on National Register of Historic Places

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

History lives in Selma, Alabama.

There are historic churches — historic homes — a historic bridge — and now a historic university.

“This entire campus is part of a historic district which tells people that we have some significant things that happened here,” said President Dr. Stanford Angion.

Selma University was founded in 1878. It afforded black students an opportunity to attend college — when higher education was segregated.

“It became really a center point for the city of Selma at one time,” said Angion.

Over the past few years — over $1.3 million dollars in grants — have been awarded — to help preserve some of the historic buildings on the campus.

Angion says the listing on the historic places registry — could provide access to even more funding — to help preserve the story — of another piece of Selma history.

“This designation opens us up to not only preservation funds, but to many other opportunities that the federal government makes available to entities that are on that list,” said Angion.

“We want to be able to be around for another 151 years to tell the story about the significant things that this university has done.”