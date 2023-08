A look at the Tiger’s non-conference schedule

Auburn Men's Basketball

by Lindsey Bonner

Below is a look at the Auburn Tiger’s (men) non-conference basketball schedule.

Auburn University Montgomery (November 1st) @ Neville Arena

Baylor (November 7th) @ Sanford Pentagon- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Southeastern Louisiana (November 10th) @ Neville Arena

Notre Dame (November 16th) @ Barclays Center- Brooklyn, New York

Oklahoma State/ St. Bonaventure (November 17th) @ Barclays Center- Brooklyn, New York

Alabama A&M (November 21st) @ Neville Arena

Virginia Tech (November 29th) @ Neville Arena

Appalachian State (December 3rd) @ Boone, North Carolina

Indiana (December 9th) @ State Farm Arena- Atlanta, Georgia

UNC Asheville (December 13th) @ Von Braun Center- Huntsville, Alabama

USC (December 17th) @ Neville Arena

Alabama State (December 22nd) @ Neville Arena

Chattanooga (December 30th) @ Neville Arena

Penn (January 2nd) @ Neville Arena

(Information from Auburn Athletics)