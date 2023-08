Auburn Men’s Basketball welcomes Addarin Scott

by Lindsey Bonner

The Auburn Men’s Basketball Teams signs JUCO Transfer Addarin Scott.

Scott transfers to Auburn from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

Scott a 6-foot-9 225-pound forward from Dallas, Texas saw 31 games in his Sophomore season with 28 of those being starts. During his sophomore campaign, Scott averaged 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds a game.

(Information from Auburn Athletics)